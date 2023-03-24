Wasteful spending

Breaking down the troubles in Rural Hall: On Oct. 21, 2021, the Town Council voted to allow a settlement-contract buyout to the outgoing town manager. Council members resigned after approving the settlement.

The new council filed suit to not allow the nearly $150,000 payment to which insurance/bonding would have contributed. The town has spent $300,000 on attorney fees in 16 months (a town that normally only budgets $10,000 in attorney fees per year).

At its March 13 meeting, the council needed to amend the budget to add $75,000 to the already $98,000 budgeted amount for attorney's fees. In a telling moment, none of the council members wanted to make the motion — a motion that had to be made because the town was already over budget; the money had been spent.

The motion was made and the additional funds were added. A week later a council membes shared with a citizen that the council would continue to fight paying the settlement from October 2021, no matter the continued costs in attorney's fees, which that have more than doubled the original settlement amount.

In January 2023 the council approved a severance package for the most recent of the former town managers and as of yet, it has not provided a response to a public record request asking for the details of the package.

How much of the people's money will this council waste while not being transparent with the people about the details? When will this madness end?

Carol Newsome

Rural Hall