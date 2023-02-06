Not local anymore
I am heartbroken at what has become of the Winston Salem Journal since big media took it over. I feared this would happen: The paper has been gutted and is not a local paper anymore. I will be cancelling my subscription and would encourage all others to do the same.
Perhaps, we can find another way collectively as a community to support a grass roots paper and get back many of the excellent reporters we have lost.
This is a very real danger to our democracy without local press holding those in power to account.
Cathy King
Winston-Salem