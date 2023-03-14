Morning, Mr. Biden

Delighted to hear that our president could make it onto the job at 9:00 on Monday morning ... all in an effort to explain to the American people why a bailout of Silicon Valley Bank ... is not really a bailout.

After weeks of successfully dissing citizens of average means in East Palestine, Ohio, where there was a toxic train derailment, his immediate rescue of an affluent California bank that is heavily vested in "green" technology is to be commended — at least by the richest and most successful Americans.

Are we not all Americans, Mr. Biden?

Charles H. Thomas

Winston-Salem