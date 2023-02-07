Here are the facts

I grow weary of letters from the misinformed who don’t bother to fact check ("Biden’s failures," Jan. 18).

First: I am waiting for investigators to inform us about which/how many classified documents have been found with three former White House occupants. The way they were found and returned does say a lot.

Second: Donald Trump negotiated a withdrawal agreement with the Taliban that excluded the Afghan government, and set a date of May 1, 2021, for complete withdrawal. Biden “inherited a diplomatic agreement” between the U.S. and the Taliban (https://www.factcheck.org & https://www.npr.org). Senior military officials in the United States have linked the collapse of the Afghan government and its security forces in August to former President Trump’s deal with the Taliban (https://www.aljazeera.com).

Third: Do you really think President Biden has the power to affect inflation, gas prices and supply chains worldwide?

Fourth: To call anyone unqualified for a job without giving any reason is ignorant (as is the next paragraph spewing about woke liberals).

Fifth: “This was not a choice of which American to bring home,” Biden said of the release of Britney Griner versus Paul Whelan by the Russians, “Sadly, for totally illegitimate reasons Russia is treating Paul’s case differently than Brittany’s. David Whelan, Paul’s brother, said “the Biden administration made the right decision to bring Ms. Griner home and to make the deal that was possible, rather than waiting for one that wasn’t going to happen.” (https://www.politico.com & https://apnews.com)

No adult is lily white and innocent.

Christine Duffer

Winston-Salem