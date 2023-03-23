State of the Union

We are too liberal, divided, weak, $31 trillion in debt. No longer “In God" do "We Trust."

Immigration? “The border is secure."

Fentanyl crisis? How can politicians view reality so differently? Politicians should have term limits. Once they get to Washington, most never want to leave.

Television? Franklin Graham’s “Samaritan’s Purse” charity is rarely mentioned on most major networks, why?

Mass killings? Stop selling military assault rifles. Most times, the killer had a criminal background and/or mental health issues. Prevent them from having guns!

Locally, most times the killer knew the victim(s). We need more police with better training. The local jail short 90-plus guards, preventing many inmates from getting outside-cell time required by law.

China? The U.S. is too dependent and weak regarding red China. We buy from China four times as much as we sell to them. TA Taiwan invasion is likely. Unfortunately, we have already stated military support for Taiwan, including boots on the ground.

Ukraine. This war has become too much our war; it should be more European. The touted 141-country coalition is a joke. We have contributed more money and supplies than all the other countries combined.

We are “poking the bear." It's hard to imagine any country stupid enough to start a nuclear war; let’s hope they don’t.

Putin’s fantasy to recreate the Soviet Union must be addressed but remember, containment of communism sounded legitimate for the Korean and Vietnam wars, where we lost a lot of soldiers.

Clarence Peoples

Clemmons