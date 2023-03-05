Congrats to the tiny handful of voters that elected the current council of Rural Hall and shame to those that didn't vote at all. You got what you deserve judging by the recent state audit results. And this is just the tip of the iceberg. What about the heaping pile of violations of town policies that the auditors are not obligated to disclose? Who will report those?

Why is the media not focusing on how one person can get hired as the interim clerk, then get illegally promoted to full-time clerk, and then to town manager all in just a few weeks? Or how the audit did not find any embezzlement as falsely alleged by councilwoman Susan Gordon (ref. Rural Hall vs. M. Garner 21 CVS 5345). This makes her guilty of slander! Every citizen should pack Town Hall at the next agenda meeting on March 13 to voice their disapproval and call on every council member to resign. Elect a clown, expect a circus.