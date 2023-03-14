City of the Arts?

Your paper claims to "stand clearly with Winston-Salem and our region." Why, then, is there zero local arts coverage? In Sunday's paper, there were four pages under the heading of Arts: one cribbed from the Chicago Tribune on recipes, one from Colorado on landscape photography, one from Seattle on the Oscars and the final page from Minneapolis on reading.

It's not like there is nothing to write about. Winston-Salem is known as the City of the Arts for a reason. In March alone, UNCSA is offering two theatrical performances as well as jazz, opera and orchestral performances. In addition, both SECCA and Reynolda House Museum of American Art are currently exhibiting groundbreaking work by Black artists Vitus Shell and Stephen Towns, whose work was lauded by Forbes.

Wake Forest University has its Face to Face lecture series while River Run is gearing up for its annual film festival in April. The National Black Repertory Company premiered "Phenomenal Woman" this month. There were also recent events at Bookmarks and the HanesBrands Theater.

This is far from an all-inclusive list, but you get the point. If you stand with Winston-Salem, you stand with the arts. Local coverage of the arts will sell more newspapers and help your community.

Cyndi Skaar

Winston-Salem