Who Is At Fault?
Price of Gas - Inflation - Soaring Cost of Goods!!!! Who is at Fault???? Everyone is upset about what we are paying for goods and services these days. In my opinion, most of it is tied into the cost of gas for our vehicles (both private and commercial). The price of gas goes up and the cost of everything else goes up. According to the USA Today (2/16/23 - Internet Article) the oil & gas companies made massive profits in 2022 - almost 200 billion dollars (more than double the prior year).
Here are 2022 profits of these companies versus their 2021 profits:
- Exxon/Mobil: $55.7 billion versus $23.4 billion.
- BP: $27.7 billion versus $12.8 billion.
- Shell: $39.9 billion versus $19.3 billion.
- Chevron: $35.5 billion versus $15.6 billion.
- Total Energies: $36.2 billion versus $18.1 billion.
People are also reading…
We are at war, directly or indirectly, with Russia and the oil/gas companies are gouging Americans and the rest of the Western world in the name of money. This is plain and simple profiteering at its worst. You want to blame someone, blame the oil/gas companies, the tax codes that permit it, investors (and investment companies), and politicians who do nothing.
David Botchin
Winston-Salem