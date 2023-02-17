Price of Gas - Inflation - Soaring Cost of Goods!!!! Who is at Fault???? Everyone is upset about what we are paying for goods and services these days. In my opinion, most of it is tied into the cost of gas for our vehicles (both private and commercial). The price of gas goes up and the cost of everything else goes up. According to the USA Today (2/16/23 - Internet Article) the oil & gas companies made massive profits in 2022 - almost 200 billion dollars (more than double the prior year).