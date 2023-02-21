On 'inclusivity"

As the Culver City school district seeks to eliminate honors classes in favor of more inclusive (less demanding?) uniform classes for all students, the question arises, "Why is this effort at uniformity and inclusivity limited only to academics?"

Shouldn't it apply to all aspects of the educational experience, including sports at the varsity level? If competitive sports provide essential character and team- building experiences, as well as a healthy body, then logically all students of all races should enjoy the same opportunities that are now limited to a few athletically "gifted" students.

The question parents should be asking the diversity and equity proponents at all levels of the educational experience, especially the collegiate level, is what they are doing to address the gross underrepresentation of Asian and Hispanic students often amounting to an exclusion from varsity sports and the relegation of so many underrepresented white players to the role of bench warmers and scrimmage practice.

Either there is a uniform application of the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion across the board, or it is nothing more than another, and more insidious, form of systemic racism.

David Gellatly

Winston-Salem