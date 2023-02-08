Congress's conduct

Article II, Section 3 of the U.S. Constitution states that the president shall from time to time give to Congress information of the State of the Union and recommend to their consideration such measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.

It does not say this has to be annual or delivered in person. History shows that not all of our presidents delivered this address in person or at any specific time. Based on the behavior of the Congress during the most recent State of the Union Address, I propose the State of the union be delivered from the president’s office and broadcast to any news outlet that wishes to carry it.

The minority party's rebuttal can follow in the same manner. It will be much shorter without the long procession and the constant standing and sitting for every sentence spoken, and the Congress (and everyone else) can yell and heckle all they want without exposing their bad behavior to anyone else.

David Hicks

Mount Airy