Protect me

I have a question for the elected members of the North Carolina General Assembly.

During the COVID 19 crisis, my state government exhibited concern for my well-being by providing information about protecting myself from the new rogue virus such as face masks, testing and securing vaccinations. Appreciating this advice, I followed it carefully living to turn 79.

With the passage of SB 41 that repealed the Pistol Purchase Permitting system for handguns, each day I face a new scourge of potential gun violence from anyone, anywhere. Even concealed firearms are permitted at churches and their adjacent schools.

Please, elected state legislators, what do I do now to protect my life and limb from gun violence at any moment in North Carolina? Shootings may be ubiquitous. Does my careful negotiation of the pandemic mean nothing now that my life could end in a pool of blood while grocery shopping, attending church, walking in a local park, driving, or visiting my granddaughter at her school?

The existence of this terrible law leaves me frightened and bewildered. Please members of the General Assembly, tell me and my loved ones how to safely navigate this new rogue threat in my state?

Diana Gray

Winston Salem