Guns over children

The N.C. House's recent override of Gov. Cooper's gun bill veto succeeded because Republican lawmakers apparently fear Trump's base more than they value the lives of our children and battered spouses and partners. Three Democrats could have upheld the veto, but had "excused absences." The Journal said Tricia Ann Cotham, D-Mecklenburg, told the Charlotte Observer she planned to uphold the veto, but had a doctor's appointment. I hope it wasn't cardiac surgery, an organ transplant or something else more important than lives lost to guns.

The Journal couldn't reach Cecil Brockman, D-Guilford, to explain his absence, and didn't mention an excuse by Michael Wray, D-Halifax. I hope they weren't absent because of life-threatening issues.

The governor's veto would not have removed legally purchased guns from anyone. However, it would have continued the safeguard of local background checks more extensive than federal checks. Requiring a purchase permit through a sheriff's department wouldn't keep guns out of the hands of criminals, but it would make it harder for people who shouldn't have pistols to get one. If it saves even one child's life by keeping one gun away from someone who shouldn't have it, isn't a permit worth the process. The Second Amendment doesn't guarantee anyone the right to shoot a spouse or a partner or a child.

Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, said guns kill more North Carolina children than automobiles, making them the leading cause of childhood death in the state. Are there enough fearful, outraged parents to support a referendum?

James H. Dilda

Kernersville