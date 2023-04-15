The Methodist split

In response to "Held for ransom" about Methodists leaving the faith, I'm adding insight as an LGBTQ+ Methodist. Methodist Churches are voting whether or not to stay with new bylaws to recognize LGBTQ+ members with marital rights and acceptance of open LGBTQ+ clergy. Aside from discrimination issues, Methodist churches don't currently own their properties (they are held in trust). The conference is allowing churches to pay to leave which covers pledges and, in return, be given their deeds.

It is heartbreaking to finally be recognized as equal and watch many vote to leave the faith rather than do what's right. The Rev. Kyker of Hickory said "we love and affirm homosexuals ... the issue is not human sexuality but scriptural authority." Oh really?

Can LGBTQ+ couples renew vows? Are they open to learning from LGBTQ+ clergy? If not, it is still BIGOTRY and LGBTQ+ members are second-class. It isn't enough to say "you can worship here, and we will take your tithes" but then deny us other rights. These leaving churches are really doubling down on the betrayal.

I learned many lessons as a lifelong Methodist: the values of faith, fellowship, community and the Golden Rule about treating others as you would be treated. Sadly, the last lesson is that it's most important to get hands on church deeds and then fight about it. I'm just grateful the UMC is finally acknowledging its LGBTQ+ members, and we will know supporting churches by who remains in the faith.

Dirk Robertson

Lewisville