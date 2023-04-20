The other incident

Look how quickly our Forsyth County state representatives, Jeff Zenger and Donny Lambeth, filed a bill making it illegal to perform in drag in public after an “incident at Forsyth Tech Community College."

This bill is designed to safeguard our children. Really? What bill did our Republican representatives filed after a shooting at Forsyth Tech to reduce the number of guns, or make it harder to own these weapons or increase the background checks before gun permits are issued?

Instead, they made it easier by filing and passing Senate bill 41 which eliminates such background checks. Where are our representatives’ priorities? Guns have killed and injured more of our children. For the sake of our beloved children, act and pass gun control bills that will at least give them an opportunity to live and enjoy life.

Drag queens are the least of their concerns, going to school without the fear of being shot should never be a concern.

Donald C. McMillan

Lewisville