I am amused by articles about the inventor of the first mobile cellphone. (WSJ 2/1/2023 CHECK ). Mr. Cooper made his first call to a rival with AT&T.

For a Motorola employee to make that call required a system to be in place. The system was invented by Bell Labs, of AT&T. Much of the electronics need for cell towers was manufactured at Western Electric, the manufacturing arm of the AT&T Network System in Winston-Salem.

An additional thought: Just a few miles away was the McLean Trucking Company, Malcom McLean developed containerized shipping. So much has emanated from the true Twin City that has made an enormous impact on the world.

Ed Gambill

King