The real threats

So Joe Biden went to Kyiv. He couldn't be bothered to go to East Palestine, Ohio, just 290 miles from the White House — but going 4,846 miles to Ukraine in the middle of a war? No problem! Shows who and what really matters to him. Sirens went off during Biden's visit with Zelenskyy. I think the warning systems were trying to warn the people of Ukraine that Biden and Zelenskyy are the real threats. Hope they take notice.