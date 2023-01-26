wlet Erika Hubbard 1/27

The stated justification for Duke Energy’s proposed rate increase is to meet the 2030 carbon reduction goals established by the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.

I understand that investing in natural gas facilities in order to shutter coal burning facilities will reduce carbon emissions, as the article pointed out (Duke Energy Seeks 16% rate hike, January 21, 2023); however, solar energy produces even fewer carbon emissions, is renewable, and is not growing fast enough in North Carolina to meet the reduced emission goals.

In my opinion, state regulators should only countenance this rate hike if the data clearly shows that the 2030 emissions goals will be achieved, and if necessary, state regulators should require greater output of solar generated energy.

Erika Hubbard

Winston-Salem