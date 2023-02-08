Thanks, Mr. President

Your commitment to all Americans was illuminated in your State of the Union address. From children being afforded more access to education at an earlier age to teachers being given well earned raises to continue job creation via infrastructure to holding unethical behavior of corporate greed accountable were a few of the issues addressed that replenish the soul of America. Highlighting some of the heroes facing criminals and strongly supporting a ban on assault weapons were additional inspiring episodes of this address.