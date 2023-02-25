Background checks

In light of the onslaught of gun violence in Winston Salem and Greensboro over the past few years and nationwide mass shootings, it seems that people for whom the Second Amendment is dear would favor some meaningful gun regulations.

Universal background checks would not take a single gun out of the possession of any law-abiding citizen. There are many avid hunters, and others who keep guns for protection. All would pass background checks with flying colors. Background checks would take the guns out of the hands of many who pose clear threats to others. Second, the penalty for convicted felons possessing a gun should be increased to include longer mandatory incarceration. To often people charged with gun violence are charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Penalties should be stiff for anyone who provides a firearm to a convicted felon, whether a family member or someone selling guns at a gun show. Required background checks would eliminate any claim that they did not know that the purchaser was a convicted felon. Anyone convicted of domestic violence should be barred from possessing a gun for several years.

In the U.S. more than 55% of all murders are the result of domestic violence. Anyone having a documented mental condition which makes them a danger to either themselves or others should be barred from purchasing or possessing a firearm.

We all likely have some mental or emotional issues. Only a few have issues which make them a danger to others.

Gary Benesh

North Wilkesboro