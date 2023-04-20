Opened up the newspaper and the headline read: Ban on drag performances? Reps. Jeff Zenger and Donny Lambeth apparently feel that our children have more to fear from “drag performers” than someone carrying an AR-15.

They have co-sponsored: House Bill 673 (“Clarify Regulations for Adult Entertainment”).

Seems it is fine to curb free speech whenever it suits their needs. The Second Amendment, the right to bear arms, apparently cannot and will never be touched — period. As children get shot after turning into the wrong driveway or knocking on the wrong door, our elected officials claim that people dressed in drag are the greater threat.

The only logical conclusion to draw from their inaction is that our elected officials are fine with gun violence. What else can one conclude? Where is a bill for sensible gun control?

I will continue to believe that each and every elected official who does not introduce a bill for gun reform is perfectly fine with daily mass shootings, the killing of children and the roughly 40,000 deaths a year in America due to guns.

Never saw a child killed and mutilated past recognition after he/she listened to a drag performer read a book. Cannot say the same for guns.

Gary Bolick

Clemmons