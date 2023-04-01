The N.C. House and Senate have overridden Governor Cooper’s veto. Now, it is even easier for a mentally disturbed person or someone convicted of domestic violence to buy a hand gun. Sheriffs who possessed the information about an applicant, now, cannot stop that person from purchasing a handgun. Guns? What do they prove?

That America is an exceptional country, but in a profoundly tragic sense of the word. Guns outnumber people in America. Exceptional? Agreed. We have an exceptionally sick obsession with guns. We accept limits on every freedom except for the right to buy guns.

Guns? We value guns more than children, more than health care, more than clean air, more than food for the hungry.

Guns? James Baldwin may have been wrong in warning us that it would be “The fire next time,” rather than a flood. Nope. Guns.

Our children who are the future of this country are either being slaughtered or traumatized. Why? Guns.

Babies are being killed in the classrooms so that ... ? Please, I would love to hear the answer to that unfinished question. What possible reason is there? Please, someone give me an answer. Explain to me why children must die for this unabridged right.

Next November, the number one issue I will be considering when I vote for each and every candidate is his r her stance on gun control.

Enough is enough. Please join me in November 2024; let’s bring some sanity back to this country while we still can.

Gary Bolick

Clemmons