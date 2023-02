No to gun shows

Winston-Salem city officials profess to be concerned about gun violence, especially lately. They have even spent tax dollars to buy back guns to get them off the streets.

And yet they continue to allow gun (and knife) shows to be held on city property (one was just held on a recent weekend), giving people de facto encouragement to buy more guns.

This seems like the definition of insanity to me.

George Frye Jr.

Mocksville