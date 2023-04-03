A dumb bill

I just read that our state Senate has decided to "end participation trophies."

Wow. So it’s critical to worry about kids getting trophies for sports but no need to worry about allowing handguns to be sold in our state without permits and background checks? Who elects these fools? Why do people vote for them?

People seem to be unable to research what our state legislative leaders propose and how they vote; they only vote a party vote as they are loyal Republicans; they get their news from FaceBook and channels which can themselves news channels but they push lies and untruths, such as NewsMax and Fox “News."

It is critical that our news sources, whether written or spoken on air, tell truths. The factual truths won’t kill us, but the deception of news sources that are trying to boost profits leads to violence from hate-filled rhetoric. I don’t agree with all the columnists that the Journal prints, but I respect the truth in all things printed.

Please continue to educate the public on what is going on in Raleigh and who proposes such dumb and dangerous laws.

Glenda Wilkinson

Winston-Salem