Good page
I commend the Winston-Salem Journal on a wonderful choice of editorials on the Tuesday edition. David Ignatius thoroughly explained the Chinese "balloon" event of the week without being partisan; John Crisp’s column addressed racism in policing, finishing with the thought imagining five Black police officers beating a white man to death.
And the Readers’ Forum had three excellent writers who expressed smart thoughts offering solutions to three of our important issues that need resolving. Thank you for engaging and enlightening reads.
Glenda Wilkinson
Winston-Salem