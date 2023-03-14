Pro-life? Really?

The Sunday op-ed by Mark Walker (), a former congressman of the NC 6th district, starts by discussing the Dobbs ruling as a huge victory for pro-life candidates. He laments that our state is becoming an "abortion destination" because of Dobbs. He says, “We must identify, recruit and support candidates who unfailingly choose life and are dedicated to protecting both unborn children and their mothers from the tragedy of abortion."

Yet, the current Republican legislators in many states do not seem to want to spend the dollars on programs to help these same mothers and children succeed. Once the child is born the mother is often on her own to provide the money for food, health care and educational costs. And these same legislators do not want to provide birth-control medications and care during pregnancy for women.

No, these men want to decide what’s best for women and their families, not allowing a woman to make her own choice about her birth control and pregnancy. And it’s amazing that they can be pro-life for the unborn but have no problem with being pro-death in a courtroom. Churches and their pastors are not to be deciding what’s best for women’s health, and they should not be telling voters how to vote.

North Carolina citizens deserve better than the "conservatives" of today’s broken GOP. Remember, the evangelicals elected and supported the platform and the policies of Donald Trump, a man who truly does not live a Christian life.

Glenda Wilkinson

Winston-Salem