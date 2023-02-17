About a year ago I recall an article by reporter John Deem telling us how electric car buyers were paying more than their fair share for road maintenance in the Tarheel state. Oh, how heroic these noble consumers are, paying more than their gas-powered neighbors.

Apparently the NCDOT see things differently. The DOT statistics imply electric car owners are fleecing the state compared to the gas tax paid by traditional drivers. I noticed in reporter Deem's article about this discrepancy he did not even address the fact that all taxpayers are subsidizing the purchase of many electric cars, whether they ever intend to buy one or not. Not to mention the taxpayers paying for charging stations they will never use in this lifetime.