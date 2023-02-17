I was shocked to see how misogynist and racist the WSJ has become with the publishing of the despicable political cartoon in your Feb. 16 edition. It features an exaggerated image of the disgraced former President Donald Trump holding Nikki Haley, a legitimate and well-qualified announced presidential candidate, on a slave chain.
Trump is dressed in a tie while Haley is depicted in a jungle bikini. You have lost all propriety. Shame on you!
Harry Underwood
Winston-Salem
The cartoon is a spoof of a scene in a "Star Wars" movie. — the editor