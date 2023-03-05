Too lenient

Apparently, second-degree murder using a firearm is no longer regarded as a serious crime in Forsyth County, based upon what is stated in your article “Man pleads guilty in 2017 killing.”

A man who was recently sentenced for second degree murder, plus robbery with a dangerous weapon, plus possession of a firearm by a felon, received a maximum sentence of only 13 years and five months, and evidently he may serve as little as 10 years and four months.

Granted that I do not know many of the details regarding the crimes committed by that man, but it seems to me that the three crimes combined should have resulted in a considerably longer sentence than what he received. Since the man was a felon even before he committed the aforementioned three serious crimes, then why was he given such a relatively light sentence?

It is situations like the one that I have mentioned that make law-abiding citizens like myself want to vote out of office people who seem to have more sympathy for criminals than they do for victims and for potential future victims.

I would like a public explanation by our district attorney as to why his staff did not pursue a considerably longer sentence for the man who committed the three crimes that I have cited. If a satisfactory explanation is not forthcoming, then I encourage every citizen of Forsyth County to vote for someone other than the incumbent District Attorney at the next election.

Harvey Armour

Winston-Salem