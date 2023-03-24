My teacher daughter

My daughter is a proud graduate of Winston-Salem public schools — Whitaker, Wiley and RJR High School. She graduated from N.C. State Teacher STEM Education Program magna cum laude in 2020, without a formal graduation due to COVID.

Her first teaching job was as a private teacher for three children during lockdown. Her next job was for Wake County Schools in Raleigh teaching first grade remotely on Zoom during the pandemic. It was extremely challenging for her to teach online to first graders.

Her next position was at a Raleigh elementary school as a first grade teacher. She was nominated for the N.C. First-Year Teacher of the Year award. She now teaches 21 third graders at the same Raleigh elementary school and she is heading the "Girls on the Run" program for the school.

Through her, I have observed the challenges and stress that teachers in North Carolina experience. She uses her own funds to buy supplies and snacks for students who are food-deprived. She manages students who have learning challenges as well as those that are gifted in the same class.

She is a fourth-generation teacher in our family and has a natural gift for teaching. Many of her N.C. State classmates are earning two to three times what she earns and the reason I support the movement to increase teacher pay is because, as a community, we should encourage and support talented young scholars to follow their passion to teach and compensate them accordingly.

As a community and a society we need excellent teachers and we need to recognize their value for the next generation.

Heather MacKenzie

Winston-Salem