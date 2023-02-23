An inspiration
I was impressed with the article in the Journal Wednesday about Brett Blevins ("The court was calling," Feb. 22). He is an inspiration to all families.
I know this family and its commitment to family values is to be admired. Brett’s courage and love of life and basketball are admirable and, oh yes, he's been a straight-A student while dealing with heart surgery — something to point out to our children and grandkids.
This is a fine article that uplifts everyone. Thank you.
Henry McCarthy
Winston Salem