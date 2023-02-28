Greed over green

The writer of the letter "New Development saps city’s character" (Feb. 28 )is on target. The character of Winston Salem is disappearing quickly and, yes, being turned into soulless, generic development. Walk or ride Muddy Creek and shed a tear for wildlife and humanity.

However, greed and materialism abound everywhere. That’s why my family is placing more than 50 acres on the famous Virginia Creeper Trail into a conservancy.

I challenge all land owners to go for the green of nature not the green of big bucks.

Henry McCarthy

Winston Salem