OK, Repps Jeff Zenger and Donny Lambeth have to go. They have now filed a bill to outlaw drag performances in public. They must think they live in Tennessee!

Yes, there was an unfortunate incident at Forsyth Tech that could have been handled differently. But no, let's make a law to ban the activity completely! This will affect our wonderful Gay Pride parade as well as a number of other very innocent activities.

Our citizens are getting killed every day by senseless gun violence, many people don't have enough to eat and Black men have to wonder if they will make it home in the evening alive. But no, lets join the other nutso folks fighting unnecessary culture wars. It's time for all of these people to be retired and replaced by people who actually care about the problems of our state and country.