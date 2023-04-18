Something else

Did anyone else notice that when it seemed Trump would not be indicted, he praised the Manhattan grand jury, but when the same grand jury handed down an indictment, he blamed District Attorney Bragg? I wondered why this inconsistency. Until I saw a picture of DA Bragg.

This “ability” to use his supporters’ race insecurities to distract from his criminality has been described as Trump’s “superpower.” It’s not a superpower. A 4-year-old can generally outwit a 2-year-old.

After all, how hard can it be to fool people who voted for Marjorie Taylor Greene? Or Jim Jordan? Or Lauren Boebert? Or … well, you get the picture. So, let’s call this what it is: a morally decrepit weakling preying on his gullible follower’s basest insecurities. As LBJ observed, “If you can convince the lowest white man he's better than the best colored man, he won't notice you're picking his pocket."

Republicans have no backbone or ideas to tackle big issues, but plenty of cons to distract the easily fooled. They dismiss the slaughtered children on the classroom floor as collateral damage necessary to protect their perverse Second amendment “freedom.” But, by God, those children better not have been exposed to books about slavery or to Michelangelo’s naked David before being shot.

It’s not AR-15s that’s hurting our kids. It’s librarians. It’s not insurrectionists attacking our democracy. It’s Hunter Biden’s computer. It’s not 34 felony charges that 23 grand jurors thought were warranted, it’s Black district attorneys.

It’s not a superpower, but it’s always something … else.

J. Kevin Bokeno

Boone