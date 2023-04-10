Birds at risk

The early morning birdsong I know everyone is hearing, now that it's spring, has started, but are we going to hear it for long?

The bird population is decreasing steadily due to manmade destruction and influence. The laws currently in place make it even harder for the bird population to thrive. The only times birds are made safer by laws is if they are on the verge of becoming extinct, if they are being taken 1,000-plus at a time or if they and Bald and Golden Eagles being protected from hunters. The buildings, skyscrapers and global warming also harm bird populations.

To help we can contact our lawmakers. We are losing our pollinators. We need to pay attention before that early morning birdsong is no longer! I look forward to everyone paying attention and helping. The greenery and crops thriving are what I live for. I wish the government had the same interest as me. I want the world to stay beautiful.

Jada Hawkins

Winston-Salem