Birds at risk

The early morning birdsong I know everyone is hearing, now that it's spring, has started, but are we going to hear it for long?

The bird population is decreasing steadily due to manmade destruction and influence. The laws currently in place make it even harder for the bird population to thrive. The only time birds, or animals in general, are protected by laws is if they are on the verge of becoming extinct, being taken 1,000-plus at a time, and Bald and Golden Eagles from being hunted. The buildings, skyscrapers, and global warming are also a big part of harming the bird populations.

To help we can contact our lawmakers. I do not believe we cannot help the bird population at all. We are losing our pollinators and crop pesticides! We need to pay attention before that early morning birdsong is no longer! I look forward to everyone paying attention and helping situations that are failing in life. The greenery and crops thriving are what I live for. I wish the government had the same interest as me. I want the world to stay beautiful.

Jada Hawkins

Winston-Salem