I expected better

Shame, shame, shame on Mayor Allen Joines and the Winston-Salem City Council regarding the late police Sgt. Michael S. McDonald. What exactly are you trying to prove by denying death benefits to a police officer with 25 years of service?

What moron (and I mean that with very little respect) said that it could not be proved that he caught COVID-19 while on the job? Did he not work each and every day meeting and taking care of people? It shouldn't take a doctor to tell you that everyday exposure to the public puts you at a heightened risk. Even folks wearing a mask and fully vaccinated contracted the disease.

COVID-19 was the bullet in the gun that no police body armor could protect against.

What an absolute waste of taxpayer dollars spent on lawyers rather than taking care of this officer's family, because now, he is no longer able.

I really expected better from a city that claims to be up and coming. With this travesty, it is going, going, gone!

James Colasanti Jr.

Greensboro