wlet James Fleming is trump above the law?

Is Trump above the law?

I am still wondering: Who is above the law?

I was watching a recent interview with Jamie Raskin, one of my favorite congressmen in Washington.

He was very good at the impeachment of Donald Trump. Sadly, some Republicans think Trump should not have to suffer the consequences for starting a riot at the Capital. Many of Trump’s followers were arrested and Trump walks. He wants to be president again, and he still thinks he won the 2020 election.

I see on the news where police officers and everyday people get arrested for crimes. I remember Charles Manson instructed a handful of followers to kill seven people (this is sad to bring up). Trump had far more followers to do his dirty work than Charles Manson did. Some of the people who were trying to defend the Capitol died and some were hurt.

I wonder if Trump thinks about the people who were attacked. I hate to see lawmakers yell at each other. We have a broken nation. I wonder what our forefathers from back in the 1700s would think if they were alive today. How long does it take for the Department of Justice to come to a conclusion?

James Fleming

Clemmons