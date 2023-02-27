One painful year

One year into the war in Ukraine and many innocent people have died. Soldiers on both sides have been killed or wounded. Buildings have been destroyed. Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has one of the toughest jobs in the world, and I feel he is doing the best he can.

He wants this war to stop as well as so many people do around the world. War only hurts and destroys and brings tears, broken hearts and hardships. I wonder whether Putin ever thinks he is leaving a black mark on this Earth.

He stands in public, making speeches, as many people listen. Meanwhile, another missile is fired to destroy another part of Ukraine (this is very painful to think of ).

What is it with China wanting to give military supplies? Kim Jong-Un is another world leader who is very dangerous and seems to worship missiles.

What a waste of time and lives, plus he is contaminating the world's waters with these missiles. And he's not alone. Other world leaders have no respect for the Earth and humanity, some even in our country.

Just think if we could work together what a beautiful planet we'd have to live on.

For now we have to teach the bad guys how to make things right. I can only hope one day we can live in a caring and peaceful world.

James Fleming

Clemmons