Budd's endorsement

That Sen. Budd would offer a full-throated endorsement of Donald Trump is not surprising, but the reasons he offered strain credulity.

He seems to think that Trump was a master of foreign affairs and garnered respect from world leaders. I guess he only spoke to the cohort of despicable autocrats, including Vladimir Putin, about whom Mr. Trump could offer only fawning praise. Budd needs to read John Bolton's tell-all book about Bolton's experiences serving Mr. Trump to see how frighteningly ignorant and incompetent Trump was on the world stage and dealing with national security affairs.

Budd seems to think that Trump was a master of managing our economy when the record shows pretty clearly that Trump inherited an economy on the rebound from the great recession and that there was no inflection point in either GDP growth or unemployment decrease under Mr. Trump. I guess that President Biden having presided over more job creation in two years than has any other president's four-year term means nothing to Budd.

Budd conveniently ignores the feckless record of the Trump administration in managing the COVID-19 pandemic and the 188,000 American deaths that could have been prevented would we have had a competent federal government handling the crisis.

Budd makes no mention of rump's personal transgressions of being a repeated and unrepentant liar and of his continued delusion of the 2020 election having been stolen.

If the Republican Party wants to see their nominee give their acceptance speech from a jail cell, so be it, but they would be well advised to look beyond Mr.Trump.

James McGrath

Yadkinville