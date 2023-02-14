Abolish it

When the Founding Fathers met in Philadelphia to craft our Constitution, the memory of the Revolutionary War battle at King's Mountain, in which a band of citizen militias, not regular Continental Army, scored a significant victory over the British was fresh on their minds.

To ensure that American citizens would never be denied the ability to form armed militias that may be necessary to defend our country against future oppressors, the Second Amendment was drafted and adopted.

Well, that was then and this is now. The continued existence of the Second Amendment makes it impossible for any legislative body in any locality to craft any manner of firearm restriction or limitation. It is now at the point that the inability to allow any meaningful firearms control is doing more harm than good.

It is well past time to abolish the second amendment so that legislative bodies in any locale can craft firearms restrictions as they see fit and that their citizens support.

James McGrath, M.D.

Yadkinville