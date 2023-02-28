Harm reduction?

As a researcher on drug prohibition and its escalation into the present drug war, I was disappointed with your editorial on opioid deaths in the Triad (Feb. 26). First, you said nothing about the dedicated NC Harm Reduction Coalition (NCHRC) volunteers who work statewide to reduce the harms (and overdoses) from drug use. There is an NCHRC chapter right here in Winston-Salem actively reducing drug harm, though they are hampered by the restrictive laws against such activity.

NCHRC would like to see safe drug use sites in every city in the state. Such sites are proven to reduce drug overdoses. Second, you omit the fact that the drug war — a political construct based largely on racism — is the major cause of drug overdoses in the U.S. by necessitating that citizens resort to impure or poorly-mixed substances of unknown strength. Third, you did not consider that to effectively and permanently reduce accidental drug overdoses, drug prohibition must be dismantled, substituting a system of regulated sales of properly-dosed, safely-packaged, pharmaceutical-grade drugs to adults only (children would be prescribed drugs only for indicated medical problems).

I urge the Journal’s editors and readers to become more informed on the causes, escalation, and implementation of today’s drug war so that they can more effectively advocate an end to this ongoing tragedy.

James Stewart Campbell, M.D.

Pfafftown