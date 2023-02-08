Not Biden's fault

During the recent State of the Union Address, when President Biden mentioned the fentanyl overdose crisis which is killing tens of thousands of Americans, Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) shouted "it's your fault". This is simply not true.

I warned the N.C. Board of Medicine about the upcoming fentanyl epidemic way back in 2017. They responded to my concern by revoking my medical license — a typical case of kill the messenger. Throughout the Trump administration, fentanyl deaths continued to rise, with little effective government action. President Biden simply took over a bad situation. The fentanyl crisis is not his fault; it is the fault of 108 years of increasingly severe drug prohibition in the USA. How can a free society stop the influx of this odorless, extremely powerful, and easily smuggled narcotic?

Increased "border security" will not work. The only way to protect a population from such dangerous drugs is to allow access to less dangerous substances like organic opium resin. Until drug prohibition is transformed into a system of regulated drug availability for all American adults, the fentanyl slaughter will continue. It is misguided policy, not the president, which is to blame.

James Stewart Campbell, M.D.

Pfafftown