Wonderfully unique
My letter is a shout-out to those who brought to life to, and continue to sustain, the Delta Arts Center. Yesterday was my first visit to the Arts Center that currently features an exhibit of works by the African American Quilt Circle. The exhibit is titled, Tapestries of a Legacy. I was glad to find further insights about the center's history this morning in the Journal's tribute to one of its founding leaders, Simona Atkins Allen.
Her spirit seemed to me embodied in the staff member we met yesterday who introduced our group to the exhibit, helped us understand more about the center's mission, and tirelessly answered our questions.
What a wonderfully unique contribution the Delta Arts Center brings to our city of the arts!
Jane Litzinger
Winston Salem