Wonderfully unique

My letter is a shout-out to those who brought to life to, and continue to sustain, the Delta Arts Center. Yesterday was my first visit to the Arts Center that currently features an exhibit of works by the African American Quilt Circle. The exhibit is titled, Tapestries of a Legacy. I was glad to find further insights about the center's history this morning in the Journal's tribute to one of its founding leaders, Simona Atkins Allen.