So let me get this straight: For the past few weeks I have been reading that North Carolina is the No. 1 state for doing business in the entire United States. So now I read that legislation was passed in 2019 that limits Tesla to only a half-dozen sales and service centers in the state. Why the limit? Is there a limit to the number of Ford or Chevrolet dealerships in the state?
And on top of that, other EV manufacturers like VinFast and Arrival, who are building plants in the area, have no such waivers to have any direct sales service centers.
Elon Musk must also have a powerful lobby in Raleigh. And another EV manufacturer, Rivian, went to Georgia because of North Carolina's dealership requirements. Does this make sense? If we're so business friendly here in North Carolina, let's make it fair for everyone. Let's have free enterprise.
Jerry Amos
Walkertown