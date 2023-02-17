Ease gun laws?

Wednesday's editorial "A trail of tears that never ends" (Feb. 15) brought tears to my eyes with its quotes from survivors of the recent mass shooting at Michigan State University, as well as quotes from parents whose children had already survived a school shooting in 2021.

Here in Forsyth County, the family and friends of a teenager mourn his death from gun violence last week ("Forsyth Sheriff offers $5,000, Feb 13). As an educator and a parent, gun violence is on my mind daily as I go to work and drop my children off at school. I know I am not alone in that respect — regardless of party affiliation, we want our children and families to be safe at school and work.

Why then, are North Carolina legislators seeking to ease requirements for handgun purchases and allow more concealed carrying ("NC legislators take aim at gun permit laws," Feb 15)?

Even as I type this letter, another mass shooting notification has popped up on my phone. N.C. legislators, we don't need to make it easier for folks to get guns or to carry them more places. Please enact commonsense gun reform to protect our children and communities.

Jessica Cline McCrory

Winston-Salem