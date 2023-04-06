Turncoat!
Now we understand what was going on with at least one of the NC Democratic representatives who was not present for the vote to stop the override of Governor Cooper’s veto. Tricia Cotham from Mecklenburg County is not really a Democrat. She told the constituents who voted for her and gave money to her that she was a Democrat when she was running for her position, but she WAS not and IS not a Democrat. She is actually a lying Republican. She said that she would be absent at the time of the vote due to a scheduled hospital treatment. We can only wonder if the “treatment” was the removal of her conscience. As a former teacher and assistant principal, voting to eliminate the state’s pistol permit purchase system would appear to be incongruent with keeping our schools safe. Most citizens agree with background checks so Cotham is out of step with most Americans.
Apparently she has figured out exactly who she is, announcing that she was switching parties shortly after the vote. She and the rest of those not standing up for common sense gun laws have blood on their hands. Obviously the Democratic Party must do a better job vetting our candidates and we must hold them accountable! Shame on Cotham and all of the Republicans voting for easier access to guns!
People are also reading…
Jo Ann Mount
Winston-Salem