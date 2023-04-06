Turncoat!

Now we understand what was going on with at least one of the NC Democratic representatives who was not present for the vote to stop the override of Governor Cooper’s veto. Tricia Cotham from Mecklenburg County is not really a Democrat. She told the constituents who voted for her and gave money to her that she was a Democrat when she was running for her position, but she WAS not and IS not a Democrat. She is actually a lying Republican. She said that she would be absent at the time of the vote due to a scheduled hospital treatment. We can only wonder if the “treatment” was the removal of her conscience. As a former teacher and assistant principal, voting to eliminate the state’s pistol permit purchase system would appear to be incongruent with keeping our schools safe. Most citizens agree with background checks so Cotham is out of step with most Americans.