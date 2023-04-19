Misguided

The casting of shame by some at city officials over the death benefits dispute between the city and former Winston-Salem officer Michael McDonald is completely misguided. Mr. McDonald tragically died from COVID-19, but we must keep in mind this man, of his own free will, refused to be vaccinated.

Other than a flat-out mandate, the city did all it could possibly do to get all city employees vaccinated. City officials implemented all sorts of programs to make it easy and attractive for city workers to be vaccinated, yet all those efforts did not convince Mr. McDonald to do so. Sadly, you can’t have it both ways. When people refuse to follow even the most basic of prevention measures to themselves safe, where does the fault lie?