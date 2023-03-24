They deserve better

I’m writing in enthusiastic support for Gov. Cooper’s plan to raise teacher and principal salaries by an average of 18% over the next two years. As a parent of three kids who grew up in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County public schools, I consider our teachers one of our most valuable assets. As someone who regularly volunteered at our children’s middle school and currently volunteers at a local elementary school, I know firsthand how hard our teachers work. And as a former high school teacher many years ago, I can readily empathize with how underpaid our educators are.

The fact is, a teacher starting out in North Carolina currently makes just $37,000. That’s 17% below what teachers make in Alabama and well below the North Carolina minimum living wage of $48,346!

If enacted, Gov. Cooper’s proposals would, within two years, result in a minimum salary for public school teachers of $46,000 a year, with most making somewhat more due to local supplements. If we truly value our children, this is an important step toward investing in their future — and the future of North Carolina – by better appreciating and supporting our teachers.

I encourage everyone to contact their state representative and senator, urging them to vote in favor of the governor’s budget proposal. After all (to paraphrase a popular protest sign), if you can read this letter, thank a teacher!

John Brockenbrough

Winston-Salem