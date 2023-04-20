Shootings galore

Just read another story about gun violence.

Old man shoots teenager who knocked on wrong door. Somebody else shoots high school cheerleaders who got in the wrong car.

Forgot to mention Alabama kids shooting up a sweet 16 birthday party.

Tell me again about everyone having a right to bear arms? Tell me again that "guns don't kill people, people do"?

Yep. Any kid who knocks on wrong door or gets in wrong car or has birthday party is making a potentially fatal mistake!

I'm sure that's what the Founding Father's intended.

I mean, a well-regulated militia and all being necessary.

John Holthouser

Winston-Salem