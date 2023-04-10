Ugly and unjust

One of the ugliest acts of anti-democratic Republican extremism was put on national display on April 6, when the GOP's supermajority in Tennessee's state House voted to expel two young Black Democratic lawmakers, Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson.

The GOP's stated reasoning for itsincredibly unjust and over-the-top resolution for expulsion: These young Black legislators broke House rules on conduct and decorum by leading a protest against gun violence with a bullhorn in the well of the chamber, chanting "power to the people."

Their ousters effectively silenced their voices and disenfranchised thousands of their Tennessee constituents in Memphis and Nashville, where six people — including three 9-year-olds — were slain just 10 days prior at the Covenant School.

These duly elected lawmakers were directing a call to action at their Republican colleagues -- a call being made by thousands of their constituents and fellow Tennesseeans -- in the wake of yet another school shooting.

Their expulsion was an unprecedented, yet calculated, GOP act that smacks of retaliation, racism and fascism. Consider that one of the protesters, Gloria Johnson, a 60-year-old white woman, survived the expulsion by one vote.

There is a message here to extremist Republicans in state legislatures across the country: You can run, but you can't hide! You are on the wrong — authoritarian and fascist — side of too many issues to survive your hold on power.

You will be defeated, because justice and democracy are too strong to succumb to your lust for an autocracy.

John Tucker

Winston-Salem